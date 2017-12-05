5 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Economists Point Out Inflation Control Measures

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Besides an increase in the exchange rate, there is a need for better supervision of commercial activities and increase of internal production for the containment of inflation, experts defend.

Contacted by ANGOP, in the ambit of the recent monetary measures of the National Reserve Bank (BNA), which has raised the exchange rate from 16% to 18 per cent, the economists Lopes Paulo and José Severino defended a combination of policies to fight inflation.

Lopes Paulo said to ANGOP that the increase in the interest rate will change immediately the currency price in commercial banks.

With such situation, the expert explained, the families will reduce consumption and the entrepreneurs will find it more difficult to have access to treasury and investment credits.

He explained that the current inflation scenario is not caused by excess of currency in the economy, it is caused by the scarcity of products supply. Therefore, he went on to explain, it necessary a boost in the internal production, aiming to avoid the importation of goods and services.

He said it is also necessary to be aware of and control possible speculative bubble resulting from the scarcity in the supply of goods and services.

On his turn, the chairman of the Angolan Industrial Association (AIA), José Severino, said that the BNA measure was already expected, so this will stabilise the prices in the market.

Angola

Crude Oil Price Above U.S. 60 Satisfies Angolan Industry

The trading of the barrel of crude oil at a price that is above USD 60,00 in the international market will boost the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.