Angola: Project Benefits 259 Disabled Persons

Caxito — At least 259 disabled persons in the northern Bengo Province were integrated in the labour market in the ambit of the programme dubbed "Work, Generation and Income", informed last Monday in Caxito City the director of the Provincial Department of Social Action, Family Issues and Gender Equality, Anastácia de Vasconcelos.

The beneficiaries were integrated in projects of carpentry, ironwork, artisanal fishing, sewing, and motorcycle taxi, Anastácia de Vasconcelos revealed at the commemorative ceremony of the International Day of Persons with Disability, marked on 03 December.

Still this year, the institution assisted 32 disabled persons by offering wheelchairs, crutches and food parcels, as well as zinc sheets. Others were enrolled in vocation training centres and academic schools of the province.

She assured that the government will continue to focus on the socio-professional integration of disabled persons.