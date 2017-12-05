South Africa: Home Affairs Showcases Its Services in Plett

Home Affairs Minister Ayanda Dlodlo visited Plettenberg Bay on Monday to raise awareness of the services offered by her department.

The visit formed part of government's National Imbizo Focus Week. Minister Dlodlo handed over birth certificates to the parents of newborn babies at Knysna Provincial Hospital as part of the campaign to encourage early birth registration.

Early registration of birth (within 30 days) seeks to maintain the integrity of the National Population Register by ensuring that the only point of entry is through birth registration.

"We need to intensify the campaign and awareness about the importance of registering births", said Minister Dlodlo.

She also visited a Victim Empowerment Centre at KwaNokuthula police station where she interacted with victims of domestic violence. She handed over smart ID cards to also raise awareness about the campaign to switch from the green barcoded ID book to the safer smart ID card.

The introduction of the smart ID card consolidates government's objective to restore the identity, citizenship and dignity of all South Africans.