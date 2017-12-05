South Africa: Life Esidimeni - D-Day for Suspended Gauteng Health Boss, Dr Selebano

analysis

The Life Esidimeni arbitration on Monday continued to hear relatives' painful stories of how their loved ones were mistreated. On Tuesday, they will hear from another key architect of the deadly plan, Dr Tiego "Barney" Selebano. By GREG NICOLSON.

Mandla David Radebe has spent most of his life institutionalised. At 16 years old, he killed his friend and was sent to juvenile prison and then sentenced to 29 years in jail. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia and after receiving medical parole was sent to a number of hospitals before he landed at Life Esidimeni, Randfontein.

Radebe was one of around 1,700 psychiatric patients moved out of Life Esidimeni when the Gauteng Department of Health terminated its long-established relationship with the healthcare provider. "Justice must be served to the health officials," said his sister Elizabeth Nomsa Radebe, testifying at the Life Esidimeni arbitration on Monday in Johannesburg.

"If this can happen, these people must be arrested and put in jail," she continued. "They've caused us, for those who lost their families, their kids, those who survived, [we] are still struggling to get right. Due to this, they're playing games [with] our family lives."

Radebe and the relatives of the 143 patients...