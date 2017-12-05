5 December 2017

South Africa: School's General Assistant Shot During Burglary

A general assistant worker at Die Fakkel High School in Forest Hill, south of Johannesburg, was shot dead early on Monday by burglars.

It is alleged that a caretaker heard a noise in the school and ran to the general assistant, who resided close to the school, for assistance. However, in the process the general assistant was shot dead by the burglars.

"We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the family, friends and the entire school community. This is an unfortunate situation to happen in our school," said Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

The department is providing the necessary support and counselling to the employees, family, educators and the learners.

"We have dispatched our psycho social team to the school to provide trauma debriefing to all affected by this unfortunate incident," said the MEC. He is expected to visit the school on Tuesday.

