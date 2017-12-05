South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - With Branches' Cards Revealed, a Tough, Tight Contest Looms

5 December 2017

It's set to be a close race in the ANC's national elective conference after the nomination of ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in KwaZulu-Natal - the biggest province - still left Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa with a psychologically significant lead. Despite this close and fierce contestation, party bosses are certain that the conference won't fall apart. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

Both home provinces of the two main presidential contenders held their provincial general councils on Monday, with Limpopo nominating Deputy Presidential Cyril Ramaphosa, as expected, and KwaZulu-Natal, predictably, nominating ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

Ramaphosa was, however, perhaps the more successful candidate, as he got more nominations in KwaZulu-Natal than detractors thought he would, with 193 branch votes compared to Dlamini Zuma's 433 (a massive 56 branches abstained), while Dlamini Zuma got a much smaller chunk of Limpopo branches - 104 versus Ramaphosa's 391 - than her campaigners claimed.

In total, Ramaphosa got 1,862 branch nominations, while Dlamini Zuma managed 1,527. When delegates are counted - which include the leagues and the provincial and national leadership - the race could be even closer, but for now Ramaphosa's campaigners are claiming a comfortable lead.

