5 December 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenyans Jailed for Life in South Sudan to Return Home

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fred Mukinda

Four Kenyans jailed for life in South Sudan are expected back home Wednesday. Anthony Mwadime, Ravi Ramesh, Boniface Muriuki and Anthony Keya -- were sentenced to life imprisonment for embezzlement of government funds.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Monica Juma is in South Sudan to receive them.

The Nation learnt that they were freed following talks between Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta and Salva Kiir.

They were in a group including 12 South Sudan nationals who were also cumulatively jailed for 67 years.

At the time they were sentenced, Kenya and South Sudan did not have a prisoner exchange or extradition arrangement.

FAIR HEARING

The families of the four had appealed to the government and the United Nations Human Rights Council to intervene.

They complained the four were not given a fair hearing.

They further argued the sentences were harsh and that they were proxy victims of business wars between rivals, one of whom was their employer, for lucrative government tenders.

One of the South Sudanese sentenced include businessman John Agou, who was a a senior security officer in President Kiir's office, and his wife Anyeth Chat Bol.

The two founded the business Click Technologies which supplied electronic items to the Juba government and employed the four Kenyans.

Mr Agou, the court found, conspired with his employees to swindle the Office of the President and other ministries, by receiving payments for deliveries that never were.

Kenya

Nasa Vows to Continue With Plans to 'Swear-In' Odinga

The National Super Alliance has vowed to continue with its plans to swear in opposition leader Raila Odinga as the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.