5 December 2017

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: Appointment of Board of Public Health Authority

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

President Danny Faure has appointed the new Board of the Public Health Authority.

The Chairperson of the Board is Dr Conrad Shamlaye, and its Vice-Chairperson is Dr Bernard Moulinie. The other Members are Mrs Bella Henderson, Mr Victor Pool, Dr Pascal Bovet, Mrs Monica Servina, Mrs Michelle Azemia and Mr Jude Shroff.

The Secretary of the Board is Miss Geralda Didon.

The appointments are for a period of three years, beginning 5th December 2017.

President Faure also thanked the Members of the outgoing Board for their contribution to the challenging work of the Public Health Authority.

Seychelles

Changes in Appointments of Chief Executives

President Danny Faure has today announced changes in certain Chief Executive appointments, and some restructuring, which… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Seychelles. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.