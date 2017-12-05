South Africa: ANC in December - What Is At Stake?

opinion

The December ANC conference is described as a "game changer". Yet media commentary and political discourse is preoccupied with the "race" to elect a new ANC president and other national office bearers. This was not always the preoccupation of ANC conferences, where strategic issues dominated discussions. The ANC has become depoliticised and the reason for preoccupation with positions is that these relate to acquisition of wealth and distribution of favours. This trend that is now well established, is antagonistic to any attempt to recover from the ravages of the Zuma period and reset the country on an emancipatory route. By RAYMOND SUTTNER.

Fairly often it is suggested that the ANC may not be able to hold its December conference, now frequently called an "elective conference". Alternatively, it is said that it may emerge very weakened by divisions, may split into two parts, or may in fact collapse as an organisation and disappear. There are, undoubtedly, other gloomy possibilities. The Mail & Guardian claims that sources say that President Jacob Zuma is very worried about his "legacy" and is consequently pleading for unity between competing candidates for the ANC presidency and working, as are some others for...