Zimbabwe: I Have Confidence in My Team, Says Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe's new President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday swore in his 22-member Cabinet, saying he has confidence in its ability to deliver and turnaround the economy.

Mnangagwa has faced criticism for retaining many old faces from Robert Mugabe's previous cabinet. The cabinet only has six new faces to government, with the senior military officials Major-General Sibusiso Moyo and Air Marshall Perence Shiri landing the top portfolios of foreign affairs and lands.

"The first 10 days have been hectic, but I believe that my team will stand the challenge," said Mnangagwa

"I want them (Zimbabweans) to be united, we must grow our economy."

Reviving the southern african nation's economy is high on the new administration's priorities and the new foreign affairs minister Moyo told reporters that the country will be pursuing "economic diplomacy".

"We will focus on transactional diplomacy, it has to be a win win situation," Moyo told reporters.

Deputy finance minister, Terence Mukupe added that serious reforms need to take place.

"We have to make sure that we cut expenditure line, there has to some, there has to be confidence in the central bank," he said.

