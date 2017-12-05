Zimbabwe: My First 10 Days Have Been Hectic - Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has hinted that his first 10 days in office have been tough and hectic while conceding that his team of cabinet ministers will stand the challenge of his plan of action as the head of state.

Mnangagwa was addressing the media soon after swearing in his new cabinet at the State House.

"The first 10 days of my tenure have been tough, they have been hectic but its a job that needs to be done. My team will have to stand the challenge.

"I want the people to remain united as we grow our economy," said President Mnangagwa, who has received a fair share of criticism following his announcemene of a 22 member cabinet last week.

Mugabe sworn in 18 cabinet ministers, two deputies and 10 Provincial Ministers as well as Prosecutor General, Advocate Ray Goba.

While the reduction of his cabinet has been hailed, old and failed faces have watered down the positive mood of people who had been charmed by the former vice President's economic trajectory.

Many believe that Mnangagwa could have opted for his loyal cadres in his selection process, something that was synonymous with Mugabe administration.

His selection of two fierce critics of President Mugabe in Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) Christopher Mutsvangwa and Victor Matemadanda is widely seen as reward for their consistency in calling for a Mnangagwa presidency.