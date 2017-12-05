5 December 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ndidi Is Most Expensive African U21 Player, 11th in the World

By Ifeanyi Andrew Ibeh

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is the most valued African player aged 21 or under, and the 11th most expensive U21 player in the world.

According to a study by CIES Football Observatory, the Leicester City star is worth more than highly-rated AC Milan and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donarumma, and Real Madrid's top talent Marco Asensio, who are ranked 12th and 15th respectively.

While Ndidi is valued at £57m, Donarumma is valued at £49m, and Asensio £44.6m.

Kylian Mbappé, who is on loan at Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco, is the most expensive U21 player in the world after his value rose by an astronomical 37 per cent in the last three months to £160.9million.

In the second spot in the rankings is Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, who is valued at £158.6m, while in the third spot is Manchester City winger Leroy Sane. The German, who has a Senegalese dad, is valued at £109.6m.

Despite still being out injured, Barcelona attacker Ousmane Dembele is ranked as the fourth most expensive U21 talent, while Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford completes the top five. He is worth £102.7m, a 28 per cent increase in value from the same time three months ago.

The list of 20 most expensive U21 players in the world is below.

1. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - £160.9m

2. Dele Alli (Spurs) - £158.6m

3. Leroy Sane (Man City) - £109.6m

4. Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona) - £106m

5. Marcus Rashford (Man United) - £102.7m

6. Gabriel Jesus (Man City) - £98.5m

7. Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) - £81.4m

8. Anthony Martial (Man United) - £75.4m

9. Christian Pulisic (Dortmund) - £66.2m

10. Davinson Sanchez ( Spurs) - £58.4m

11. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester) - £57.1m

12. Gianluigi Donarumma (AC Milan) - £49m

13. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) - £46.3m

14. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) - £44.6m

15. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) - £44.6m

16. Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) - £41.9m

17. Franck Kessie (AC Milan) - £41.9m

18. Youri Tielemans (Monaco) - £40.7m

19. Daniel Ceballos (Real Madrid) - £38.6m

20. Theo Hernandez (Real Madrid) - £37.7m

