4 December 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco, Portugal Have Same Views On Various Issues, El Othmani Says

Rabat — Head of Government, Saad Eddine El Othmani, said here on Monday that Morocco and Portugal have the same views on several issues regarding bilateral cooperation, including the need to support the private sector in both countries in order to boost economic relations.

Speaking to reporters following his talks with Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa, El Othmani highlighted prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the framework of Morocco's African policy, a release by the Department of the Head of Government said.

These talks, which took place in the presence of state minister for Human Rights and the ambassadors of the two countries, provided the opportunity to discuss the relations of friendship and cooperation between Morocco and Portugal as well as to explore the prospect for an economic partnership between the two countries, the source added.

Portuguese Prime minister, António Costa, arrived Monday in Rabat for a two-day working visit to Morocco.

The Portuguese PM, who is accompanied by a large delegation, will co-chair with the head of government the 13th session of the Morocco-Portugal high-level meeting and inaugurate the Moroccan-Portuguese Economic Forum.

