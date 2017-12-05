5 December 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: PZ Cussons, Manchester City Hold Talks in Lagos

Beverages and household appliances company, PZ Cussons hosted its global partner, English premier league football club, Manchester City FC, to a party aimed at building on their existing partnership.

The English Premiership giants, who are in the country on a three-day visit, were represented by their Partnership Marketing Manager, Oliver Pfeiffer and Senior Partnership Marketing Manager, Jeremy Way, were hosted to a Meet and Greet session at PZ Cussons HQ, organised by the Premier Cool brand.

In attendance at the event were football professionals, fans, sports journalists and members of the press. The event provided a unique opportunity for the Manchester City FC and PZ Cussons to discuss the achievements of their ongoing partnership and also its impact on Nigerian fans and consumers.

Speaking at the event, Senior Partnership Marketing Manager, Manchester City Football Club, Jeremy Way expressed his delight at how impactful and mutually beneficial the partnership has been.

"This is a very exciting time to be here in Nigeria, as Manchester City FC doing amazing things at the moment and sitting at the top of the English Premier League, and we are here in Nigeria to also celebrate with PZ Cussons, who are also doing wonderful things at the moment," he said.

