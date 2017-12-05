4 December 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Reforms Initiated By HM the King Protected Morocco From Arab Spring Turmoil (Former CIA Director)

Washington — The reforms initiated by HM King Mohammed VI, since his accession to the throne, have protected Morocco from the Arab Spring turmoil, former deputy director and acting director of the C.I.A, John E. McLaughlin, said Monday in Washington.

"Morocco has successfully dealt with the Arab spring turmoil thanks to the reforms implemented by the Sovereign well before 2011," McLaughlin pointed out at a conference held at the headquarters of US think-tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on security in the Maghreb region.

During the same conference, Delegate-general of Morocco's Penitentiary and Reintegration Administration (DGAPR), Mohamed Salah Tamek, highlighted Morocco's multidimensional strategy in the fight against terrorism and extremist ideologies, saying that this strategy includes, in addition to the security approach, socio-economic, religious, cultural and educational dimensions.

