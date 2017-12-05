5 December 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Fish Meals Protects Against Sight Loss

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chukwuma Muanya

Eating plenty of salmon, sardines and mackerel may protect against sight loss, new research reveals. A chemical in oily fish boosts the survival of cells that are critical to vision, protecting against age-related sight decline, a United States (U.S.) study found.

Omega-3 oils 'precondition' cells in the eye to withstand 'stress', such as a loss of blood supply, according to researchers. The discovery, published in the journal Cellular and Molecular Neurobiology, could lead to new treatments for a host of degenerative diseases of the retina.

In laboratory tests, human eye cells exposed to constant light withstand damage if they are supplemented with such oils, the research adds.

Results reveal the omega-3 fatty acid DHA, which is abundant in oily fish, 'preconditions' different types of retinal cells to be able to withstand 'stress', such as their blood supply being cut off.

Nigeria

'OPEC Exemption Can Be Maximised With Low Production Cost'

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has said that Nigeria could make the most of her… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.