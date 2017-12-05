Nigeria: Agumanu Leads Female Celebrities to Copa Lagos

It is three days to the kick off of the Copa Lagos Beach Soccer tournament, the annual beach soccer tournament, which the organisers, Kinetic Sports, have promised this year's edition would be the best ever hosted anywhere in Africa.

Kinetic Sports yesterday unveiled a list of the female celebrities that will participate in the competition slated for December 9.

The female celebrities are led by former Super Falcons goalkeeper, Ann Agumanu, whom is joined by Bolanle Olukanni, Wofai (Fada), Sharon Oja, Kaylah Oniwo, Beverly Osu and Destiny Amaka.

In previous editions, the ladies had only come to the arena as spectators and guests, but this time they will hit the sand running with their beach soccer skills.

Asides the uniqueness of the female celebrity match, COPA Lagos is deliberate in its key messaging that emphasizes the all-inclusive nature of the tournament.

Last year, the male celebrities at COPA Lagos were pitched against each other in two teams - Team Dbanj and Team Victor Ikpeba. Team Dbanj comprised Peter Okoye of P-Square, Samson Adamu - CEO of Kinetic Sports, organizers of the event, and Beat FM On-Air-Personality - Jimi. While Victor Ikpeba's team had other ex-Nigerian internationals such as Aloy Agu in goal, Waidi Akanni, Victor Agali, Mutiu Adepoju, Ifeanyi Udeze and Frank Edoho - former host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. The ex-internationals dominated the match - small wonder they won by a 2 - 1 scoreline.