5 December 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Agumanu Leads Female Celebrities to Copa Lagos

Tagged:

Related Topics

It is three days to the kick off of the Copa Lagos Beach Soccer tournament, the annual beach soccer tournament, which the organisers, Kinetic Sports, have promised this year's edition would be the best ever hosted anywhere in Africa.

Kinetic Sports yesterday unveiled a list of the female celebrities that will participate in the competition slated for December 9.

The female celebrities are led by former Super Falcons goalkeeper, Ann Agumanu, whom is joined by Bolanle Olukanni, Wofai (Fada), Sharon Oja, Kaylah Oniwo, Beverly Osu and Destiny Amaka.

In previous editions, the ladies had only come to the arena as spectators and guests, but this time they will hit the sand running with their beach soccer skills.

Asides the uniqueness of the female celebrity match, COPA Lagos is deliberate in its key messaging that emphasizes the all-inclusive nature of the tournament.

Last year, the male celebrities at COPA Lagos were pitched against each other in two teams - Team Dbanj and Team Victor Ikpeba. Team Dbanj comprised Peter Okoye of P-Square, Samson Adamu - CEO of Kinetic Sports, organizers of the event, and Beat FM On-Air-Personality - Jimi. While Victor Ikpeba's team had other ex-Nigerian internationals such as Aloy Agu in goal, Waidi Akanni, Victor Agali, Mutiu Adepoju, Ifeanyi Udeze and Frank Edoho - former host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. The ex-internationals dominated the match - small wonder they won by a 2 - 1 scoreline.

Nigeria

Moody's Identifies Constraints, Strengths to Nigeria's Credit Profile

Nigeria's credit profile is constrained by the continued exposure of the sovereign balance sheet to shocks, weak… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.