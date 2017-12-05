Nigeria: Crespo Wants Messi, Dybala Attack Against Eagles

- Ardiles not convinced by albiceleste's defence

Legendary Argentina number nine, Hernan Crespo has urged the Albiceleste Coach, Jorge Sampaoli to pair Paolo Dybala with Lionel MEssi at the World Cup, saying the combination would be devastating against any opposition.

Crespo knows a thing or two about playing at the top level. He's scored goals for River Plate, Inter, AC Milan, Chelsea, the Argentina National Team and the list goes on. That's why when he was asked about the Albiceleste's current strikers, he's a more than qualified person to be able to answer.

Speaking on Argentinian television show "Podemos Hablar," he said: "Mauro (Icardi) and Gonzalo (Higuain) are two different kind of players and the same goes for Aguero. If I had to choose only two attackers for our national team I would go with Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala, who are two incredible players.

"If I had to choose between Icardi and Higuain I would make my decision based on being an Inter fan. However, the two of them could also play together up front and in any case they could both profit by working together."

While Crespo is banking on Argentina's attack for success in Russia, another legend of the game, Osvaldo Ardiles is worried by the state of his country's defence.

Ardiles, a 1978 World Cup winner, said, "Argentina has a great wealth of talent up front. Messi is phenomenal, Aguero is on a superlative level. Higuain and Icardi should also be at the World Cup. The only problem is that Argentina is a decompensated team with many defensive problems."

But he believes the midfield and attack could compensate for what they lack in defence.

Meanwhile, following the conclusion of the final draw, which determined the group breakdown for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, ticket sales for FIFA's flagship tournament resumes today.

Fans from all around the world will be able to apply for tickets exclusively on FIFA.com/tickets, which the second phase of the exercise divided into two sales periods.

According to a statement by FIFA, fans will be able to apply for individual match tickets for all matches except for the opening match and the final, venue-specific tickets and supporter tickets and, if the number of applications exceeds the number of available tickets, allocation will be based on a random selection draw procedure.