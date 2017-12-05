5 December 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Boxing Federation's Trials Begin in Lagos Tomorrow

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Monye

The Nigeria Boxing Federation will holds its open national trials from tomorrow at the Brai Ayonote Gymnasium of the National Stadium, Lagos.

A statement by the federation signed by its Media Officer, Adeola Ono-Kivie, called on states and clubs from across the nation to register for the competition, which would end on Saturday, saying it would be used to select athletes for upcoming international competitions.

The statement read: "The open trials is to enable the federation select the 32 boxers in the 56kg, 60kg, 75kg and 81kg for male, and 51kg, 60kg, 69kg, 75kg for female weight categories to represent the country at the XXII Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast 2018, from April 4 to 15, 2018.

"To this end, coaches and boxing administrators in all states of the federation are to ensure that they bring boxers to the National Open Trials."

It disclosed that the contingents are expected to arrive in Lagos tomorrow, with technical meeting/weigh-in/medicals/bouts preliminaries to hold on Thursday, while the quarterfinals and semifinals will hold on Friday.

"All the boxers and their coaches are expected to cater for themselves during the trials.

"Meanwhile, the 32 selected boxers will resume close camping on December 17, 2017," it added.

Nigeria

Moody's Identifies Constraints, Strengths to Nigeria's Credit Profile

Nigeria's credit profile is constrained by the continued exposure of the sovereign balance sheet to shocks, weak… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.