Nigeria: Boxing Federation's Trials Begin in Lagos Tomorrow

The Nigeria Boxing Federation will holds its open national trials from tomorrow at the Brai Ayonote Gymnasium of the National Stadium, Lagos.

A statement by the federation signed by its Media Officer, Adeola Ono-Kivie, called on states and clubs from across the nation to register for the competition, which would end on Saturday, saying it would be used to select athletes for upcoming international competitions.

The statement read: "The open trials is to enable the federation select the 32 boxers in the 56kg, 60kg, 75kg and 81kg for male, and 51kg, 60kg, 69kg, 75kg for female weight categories to represent the country at the XXII Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast 2018, from April 4 to 15, 2018.

"To this end, coaches and boxing administrators in all states of the federation are to ensure that they bring boxers to the National Open Trials."

It disclosed that the contingents are expected to arrive in Lagos tomorrow, with technical meeting/weigh-in/medicals/bouts preliminaries to hold on Thursday, while the quarterfinals and semifinals will hold on Friday.

"All the boxers and their coaches are expected to cater for themselves during the trials.

"Meanwhile, the 32 selected boxers will resume close camping on December 17, 2017," it added.