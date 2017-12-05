5 December 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Firm Advocates Support for Persons Living With HIV/Aids

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adaku Onyenucheya

A firm, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc., has joined the rest of the world to solicit support for persons living with Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome and Human Deficiency Virus ( HIV/AIDS).

Speaking during its enlightenment and sensitisation walk in Apapa, Lagos, by its workers, the Group Managing Director, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc. Paul Gbededo, said: "the management is committed to eradicating the virus as the rise in new cases is largely in our part of the world. This means that we cannot take our foot off the gas pedal now."

Speaking on the theme: "Everybody counts, Right to health", Gbededo emphasised the need for Nigerians to unite and fight the disease by living right, creating awareness and by non-discriminatory behaviour against people living with HIV/ AIDS.

He said company would continue to abide by its non-discriminatory policy on having HIV positive persons in its employ.

The Guardian learnt that the company was partnering with the Society for Family Health, to set up several HIV testing and counselling points around its facilities to avail its workers an opportunity to get tested.

Present at the event organized at the company's head office were the Human Resource Director, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, Wale Adediran and Chairman, Board of Directors, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, John Coumantaros with members of staff.

Nigeria

'OPEC Exemption Can Be Maximised With Low Production Cost'

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has said that Nigeria could make the most of her… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.