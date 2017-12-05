5 December 2017

Nigeria: Former Super Eagles' Assistant Coach May Join Iceland's Coaching Crew

Assistant coach of the Super Eagles under Lars Lagerbäck, Roland Andersson has been approached by the Football Association of Iceland to join the coaching staff of the Nordic country ahead of the 2018 World Cup, according to reports.

Andersson is a good friend of Lagerbäck and both Swedes were in the Super Eagles dugout at the 2010 World Cup hosted by South Africa, and also helped Lagerbäck while he was coaching Iceland at the 2016 European Championship.

"Roland Andersson will probably continue with us. He was a national assistant coach of Nigeria (World Cup 2010)," Freyr Alexandersson was quoted as saying by fotbolti.net.

"He is terribly humble, very smart and nothing complicates anything.

"I learned a lot from him and he is probably the one who taught me the most in being a spy."

Nigeria, Argentina, Iceland and Croatia will do battle in Group D of the 2018 World Cup, the Icelandic team will face the Super Eagles on June 22 at Volgograd Arena, Volgograd.

