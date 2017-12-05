Cameroon: Sports Management - Officials Acquire New Skills

The fourth edition of the training course for Sports Managers ended in Yaounde on November 29, 2017.

Sports managers in Cameroon have learnt new techniques in the management of sports associations. This was during the fourth edition of the Training Course for Sports Managers (CAMS) that ended in Yaounde on November 29, 2017.

Organised by the National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSC) in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) the workshop brought together 20 participants from sports federations and sports associations across the country.

Speaking at the closing, the Secretary General of the National Olympic and Sports Committee, David Ojong, called on the participants to put into practice the knowledge they have acquired during their training in order to have good leaders for a better sports movement in Cameroon.

The objective of the course was to help sports managers to professionally manage theirs associations. For six months the participants were drilled on modern tools in the management of sports organisations notably: the management of human resources, marketing and communication, organisation of events, how to mount strategies to manage their various organisations and create sports organisations, among others. The participants were not given their end of course certificates at the end of the training.

The Secretary General explained that they are expected to write dissertations which will be forwarded to the IOC. The IOC will then examine and select those who are entitled to the certificates. One of the trainees, Victorine Fomum said from the course she now understands sports management and can better manage her sports association.

It should be recalled that 24 sports managers were trained during the last edition of CAMS and only 17 were admitted. David Ojong said he is sure of having a 100 percent pass in this year's batch.