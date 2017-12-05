Morocco: HM the King Offers Dinner in Honor of Portuguese PM

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI offered, Monday in Rabat, a dinner in honor of Portuguese Prime minister, António Costa, who is on a working visit to Morocco, chaired by Head of government, Saad Eddine El Othmani.

The dinner was attended by the Speakers of the two Houses of Parliament, HM the king's advisors Yassir Znagui and Abdellatif Menouni, members of the government, Morocco's ambassador to Portugal and several economic operators.

It was also attended by the members of the official delegation accompanying the Portuguese Prime minister, Portugal's ambassador to Morocco and several Portuguese senior officials.