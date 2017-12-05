4 December 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: HM the King Offers Dinner in Honor of Portuguese PM

Tagged:

Related Topics

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI offered, Monday in Rabat, a dinner in honor of Portuguese Prime minister, António Costa, who is on a working visit to Morocco, chaired by Head of government, Saad Eddine El Othmani.

The dinner was attended by the Speakers of the two Houses of Parliament, HM the king's advisors Yassir Znagui and Abdellatif Menouni, members of the government, Morocco's ambassador to Portugal and several economic operators.

It was also attended by the members of the official delegation accompanying the Portuguese Prime minister, Portugal's ambassador to Morocco and several Portuguese senior officials.

Morocco

Reforms Morocco From Arab Spring Turmoil - Ex CIA Director

The reforms initiated by HM King Mohammed VI, since his accession to the throne, have protected Morocco from the Arab… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.