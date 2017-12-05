Lesotho: All Set for High Altitude Marathon

MOKHOTLONG is the place to be on Saturday as the much-anticipated High Altitude Summer Marathon gets underway with over a thousand of the country's long distance runners do battle in the country's biggest athletics.

The Lesotho Amateur Athletics Association (LAAA) Public Relations Officer, Sejanamane Maphathe, this week told the Lesotho Times that over a thousand athletes had already registered for the premier athletics event.

"Preparations are at advanced staged and everything is in place for Saturday," Maphathe said.

"We have over a thousand athletes registered for the marathon including seven foreign participants."

He said they were hopeful that some of Lesotho's top marathon runners would still register as they normally did so in the last days before the competition.

He however, said it was highly unlikely that Soweto Marathon winner, Tšepo Mathibelle, would take part as he had already featured in several races this year.