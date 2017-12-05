30 November 2017

Lesotho Times (Maseru)

Lesotho: Boardroom Decision Profits Bantu

By Mikia Kalati

BANTU are the biggest beneficiaries after the Premier League Management Committee (PLMC) decision to dock points from all the teams that played against demoted Sandawana saw them return to the top of the Econet Premier League (EPL) log standings.

Sandawana were recently axed from the (EPL) after failing to fulfil three of their fixtures as a result of a player boycott over unpaid salaries.

On Tuesday, the PLMC decided to nullify the results of all the matches that were played against Sandawana- a decision which affected Lioli who won their opening clash against the former 2-0.

This means that Lioli drop to second behind Bantu who were still to play the Butha-Buthe outfit.

Before the points deductions, Lioli topped the table with 24 points.

Bantu were second with 23 points but the latest developments mean they now lead their fierce rivals by two points.

"Please be aware that for every team that already played with Sandawana FC, those points are deducted because the team is no longer in the league," the PLMC said in a short statement.

Another side that has been affected by the decision is LMPS who now have 15 points in the bag.

No. Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

1 Bantu 10 7 2 1 17 3 14 23

2 Lioli 9 6 3 0 17 6 11 21

3 Matlama 9 5 3 1 8 3 5 18

4 Liphakoe 11 5 1 5 11 13 -2 16

5 LDF 9 4 3 2 11 8 3 15

6 LCS 9 3 4 2 5 4 1 13

7 LMPS 9 4 1 4 9 9 0 13

8 Kick4Life 9 3 3 3 8 9 -1 12

9 Majantja 9 3 2 4 9 11 -2 11

10 Linare 10 4 1 5 10 13 -3 10

11 Likhopo 11 2 3 6 8 14 -6 9

12 Sefothafotha 9 1 3 5 6 14 -8 6

13 Sky Battalion 10 0 1 9 4 16 -12 -5

