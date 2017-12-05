5 December 2017

Cameroon: Water Resources and Energy - Improving Energy Supply

By Eulalia Amabo

Activities for next year will focus on promoting electricity network interconnection with neighbouring countries for purposes of energy exchanges.

As part of efforts at improving the population's living conditions by ensuring their access to quality basic water, sanitation and electricity services at low cost, the Minister of Water Resources and Energy, Basile Atangana Kouna, has submitted a draft before of FCFA 145 billion 185 million for consideration.

He stated that a significant amount of the budget will be devoted to the continuation of the construction of power production infrastructures which include the execution of the Lom-Pangar, Memve'ele, Mékin, Song Dong, Bini à Warak, Chollet and Menchum dams as well as the modernisation of the electricity transmission network between major cities and the study of electricity interconnections with neighbouring countries.

The construction of a large capacity oil terminal in Kribi, the continuation of the on-going extension and modernization of SONARA, the construction of the Limbe-Douala and Edea-Yaounde pipelines to transport petroleum products are other earmarked projects for 2018 which the proposed budget is expected to cover. In the water sector, Minister Kouna stated that drinking water supply projects have been outline to be constructed at regional basis.

He anticipated achieving 70 per cent access in 2018 to urban and peri-urban electrification areas in the country. A retrospective of 2017 activities indicate that access to water and electricity had been improved upon through the construction of damns and water supply points.

