5 December 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Employment and Vocational Training - Focus On Youth Employment

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eulalia Amabo

Tackling joblessness through vocational training is priority on the ministry's agenda?

The Minister of Employment and Vocational Training, Zacharie Perevet, in an explanatory statement before the Finance and Budget Committee of the National Assembly stated that focus on the 2018 allocated budget will target unemployment through empowerment.

Defending the submitted budget of FCFA 20 billion 523 million 483 thousand, the Minister said a chuck of it will be allocated for the construction of vocational training centres in which youths can be trained on job creation and other independent mechanisms.

An overview of last year accomplishments by the Minister indicates that within the framework of the decent employment promotion programme, 415,158 new jobs were created as at November 20, 2017 out of the 400,000 jobs expected by December 2017.

He further revealed that the budget estimates for 2017 for the implementation of three priority programmes have been met by close to 90, 55 per cent given that success has been recorded in several sectors.

At the decent employment promotion programme, Minister Perevet stated that 88, 97 per cent has been achieved, with 91, 72 per cent realized at the vocational and training development programme and 86, 56 for the governance and institutional support.

He bemoaned the unemployment rate among youths which is more pronounced in urban areas and the mismatch between the training system and the labour market.

Cameroon

Ex-Boko Haram Fighters Hardly Finding Peace

The U.N. is working with the governments of Cameroon, Nigeria and Chad to encourage communities to reintegrate… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.