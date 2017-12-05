Somalia: Al-Shabaab Says It Killed a Security Official in Bosaso City

In a victory for President Donald Trump, the U.S. Supreme Court decided Monday to allow his latest travel ban to remain… Read more »

Puntland has not yet commented on the reported murder of the security official. Bosaso, the main port town on the Gulf of Aden in Somalia's Puntland region has been hit by a string of attacks and targeted assassinations in the past, some claimed by pro-Islamic state faction.

Al Shabaab said Tuesday it has killed a senior security official in Bosaso, the commercial city of Puntland state in northeastern Somalia. According to a statement posted on pro-al Shabaab media outlets, armed militants have shot and killed the officer identified as only Colonel Qasim.

