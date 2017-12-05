5 December 2017

Somalia: The Main Streets in Mogadishu Remain Closed for the Second Day

The main streets in Mogadishu remained closed for the second consecutive day as the top leaders of the Federal government, regional states, and international community are holding a crucial conference in the capital.

The government has deployed additional troops into the key roads who blocked the public transportation and halted people's movement in some areas for security reasons.

The meeting is taking place inside the heavily protected AMISOM base - Halane, which is next to the Aden Abdulle International Airport.

The leaders are discussing the country's national security and the exit strategy of African Union forces [AMISOM] who are beginning gradual withdrawal by the end of this month.

