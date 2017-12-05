5 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Govt Forces Carry Out a Security Operation in Afgoye

Somali government forces have launched a security operation in Afgoye, about 30Km northwest of Mogadishu after a renowned elder was injured in the town by gunmen.

According to the local residents have confirmed the Radio Shabelle the massive operation, saying several people were detained by the troops in connection with the Elder's attack.

The security officials did not give further details on their operation which came after series of insecurity acts took place in the district which once served as a main Al Shabaab bastion.

Somali forces are trying to deal with the frequent attacks by Al Shabaab militants in Afgoye and restore law and order in the strategic town.

