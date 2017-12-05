Somalia: Al-Shabaab Attacks Jubbaland Army Base Near Kenyan Border

Al Shabaab fighters have carried out an overnight attack against an army base belonging to Somalia's southern Federal Member State, Jubbaland.

The militants launched a multi-direction assault on the military camp located in the town of Dhoobley, located on Somali-Kenyan border, according to the local residents.

The attack sparked a heavy gunfight between the two sides that raged on for hours. It was not immediately clear the casualty figures on both sides.

Jubbaland forces were reported to have repelled the attackers during the battle and remained in position. Authorities began a security operation in the city following the attack.