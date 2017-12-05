Kenya: This Is the Job Former CJ Willy Mutunga Wants

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has offered himself to head a commission of inquiry that would investigate police violation of the citizens' right.

Dr Mutunga made the revelation in a tweet on Monday while responding to the circumstances around the arrest and detention of Nasa strategist David Ndii.

The former CJ is of the view that the formation of such a commission is a necessity and that he would be the right man for the job of heading it.

Mr Ndii was arrested by seven police officers from the Flying Squad and the Special Crimes Prevention Unit, at the Coast on Sunday evening even as the police denied having arrested him.

He was then taken to Diani Police Station and later driven to Nairobi where he was interrogated at the DCI for close to nine hours.

During the interrogations police officers barred Nasa supporters and lawyers from accessing the DCI premises.

Dr Mutunga said he can relate with the trauma Ndii's family underwent during that period being a victim of state repression in the early 1980s.