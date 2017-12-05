Nigeria: Rivers Utd, Eunisell Renew Front-of-Shirt Sponsorship

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club side, Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt and Eunisell, Nigeria's leading global chemical and specialty fluid management company, have renewed their front-of-shirt contract for the new season scheduled to kick off in January.

Speaking at the unveiling of Rivers Utd's New Jersey for the 2017/2018 NPFL season at the Renaissance Hotel on Isaac John Street in Ikeja GRA yesterday, Group Managing Director of Eunisell, Chika Ikenga, expressed the company's faith in the team and the Nigerian League.

"We have been supporting the team for a while now with our belief in them growing with every new season. Our support is a strong evidence of our belief in the Nigerian club football.

"We continue to recognize the important role football and sports generally play in our lives and in our economy. Football brings people together in fun, entertainment and good fellowship," observed the Eunisell chief executive.

While admitting that the last NPFL season was not a smooth one for the Garden City team, he urged Rivers Utd to strive to win a silverware this new season.

Skipper of the team, Austin Festus on behalf of his teammates apologized for the performance of Rivers Utd.

"We hereby tender unreserved apology for our performance last season. Although we were the last Nigerian team standing in Continental campaign last season, we however failed to meet the desired goal of our fans and sponsors.," observed the captain fondly called Koboko by his fans in Port Harcourt.

" This coming season we are gunning for a major trophy. We are not going to give any excuse this time around. We were well motivated by our Governor Nyesom Wike and our Shirt Sponsor Eunisell. We want to repay their belief in us with a good trophy this season," concludes Festus.

League Management Company's Head of Special Projects, Harry Iwuala, who represented Chairman of the body, Shehu Dikko at the event, commended Eunisell for its steadfastness in supporting Nigerian football.

"I commend Eunisell for keeping up its partnership with Rivers United. I also want to advise the team not to rely on front shirt sponsorship alone. They should explore other areas of generating revenue in other to take the burden of funding away from the state government. I hereby call on other clubs to emulate what is happening between Rivers Utd and Eunisell," observed the LMC official at the event.

Eunisell first entered into the front of shirt partnership with defunct Sharks FC in 2015. The deal was extended to Rivers Utd when both Sharks and Dolphins were collapsed to form the new state team. Eunisell renewed the contract in 2017 with Rivers Utd for another term before the signing of a fresh term yesterday in Lagos. It is the longest shirt sponsorship in the NPFL.

For its support for the team.. Eunisell was rewarded with a Special Recognition Award at the League Bloggers Award (LBA) ceremony which held recently in Lagos.