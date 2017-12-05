5 December 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: MSU Embarks On $2,5m Project

By Africa Moyo

THE Midlands State University (MSU) has embarked on a massive horticulture and poultry project in Shurugwi as part of efforts to ensure the institution becomes self-sufficient.

MSU Vice Chancellor Professor Victor Muzvidziwa said the university has set up a strategic business unit, SODEW, which superintends over all its commercial units, as it seeks to be self-sufficient.

" . . . our Gwenoro farm in Shurugwi specialises in citrus, vegetable production and poultry, the farm produces the much sought after Palmer naval and Delta Valencia oranges and a variety of vegetables on a commercial scale.

"The farm effectively operates on a twin strategy whereby its activities are driven by locals from the surrounding communities, an initiative that creates employment for our people, while simultaneously serving as a research crucible for students and staff in our Faculty of Natural Resources Management and Agriculture," said Prof Muzvidziwa.

Fresh agricultural produce particularly vegetables, onions and tomatoes from the farm is also supplied to the university canteens.

The thrust by MSU to embark on commercial ventures is in tandem with Government efforts to ensure that State universities don't survive solely on Treasury allocations, at a time when resources are constrained.

