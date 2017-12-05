Nigeria: Okorocha Swears in 28 Commissioners, Appoints Sister Commissioner for Happiness

Owerri — Ten months after the dissolution of the Imo State Executive Council, Governor Rochas Okorocha on Monday swore-in 28 new commissioners and eighty-one transition committee members of the 27 local government councils in the state.

Prominent among the appointments is that of the younger sister, Ogechi Ololo who was given the Commissioner for Happiness and Couples' Fulfillment.

He told them that they were appointed to come and prove their worth in the service of the state and her people.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new commissioners and the transition committee chairmen and members started at about 3p.m. and ended by 6p.m. at the Imo International Convention Centre (IICC), with the governor informing his audience that his administration has completed more than 1,000 Projects and would do everything possible to complete the remaining ones before May 29, 2019.

He charged the new appointees to work as if they have only few weeks to deliver and leave their marks in their respective ministries and local governments and to see themselves as men and women on rescue mission, adding that they had come to be part of the success story of the administration and to contribute their own quota.

He said: "You are the privileged group that has the opportunity to make names for yourselves, and put your signatures in the sands of time. I want to remind all of you that this appointment is not business as usual. We shall not tolerate any sharp practice or corruption of any type. Neither shall we accept indolence or laziness. You have been called to duty to help us achieve our vision in the Rescue Mission Project".

According to him, at this moment I charge you all to be good ambassadors of the Rescue Mission wherever you find yourselves. To the transition committee Chairman, you must ensure that on-going projects must be completed especially the schools, chapels, etc."

He reiterated that what his administration has achieved so far has exceeded all that the previous administrations in the State, both civilian and military, put together had achieved pointing out that anybody with contrary claim on that should make it public.

The commissioners sworn-in and their portfolios are; Prof. Nnamdi Obiaraeri (Information), Ugochi Nnana - Okoro (Agric. and Food Security), Hon. Gertrude Oduka (Primary & Secondary Education), Chief Dr. Jones Uzoka (Niger Delta Affairs), Hon. Uchendu Chijioke Mark (Public Utilities), Hon. Gerald C. Okolie (Rural Development), Hon. Dr. Cyril Okafor (Tourism).

Others are Emmanuel Umunnakwe Ojinere (Trade & Investment), Chief Lasbery Anyanwu (Transport), Hon. Onwueyiagwu Valentine (Youth Development), Mrs. Ngozi Njoku (Gender & Social Development), Hon. Chief Mrs Josephine Udoji (Works), Hon. Achilike Nwawuike (Internal Resources & Pension Matters), Prof. Emenalo Chizoba (Tertiary Education), Hon. Nwamerenini Chukwuka (Labour), Hon. Dr. Iyke Njoku (Planning, Budget & Statistics), Hon. Emma Ibediro (Local Government), Hon. Barr. Obinna Mbata (Finance), Hon Martin Ohiri (Sports), Hon. Mgbeanulu Obinna (Environment & Natural Resources), Hon. Emma Buka Iwuanyanwu (Science & Technology & Vocational Education), Mrs. Angela Uwakwem (Health), Hon. Lady Joy Mbawuike (Informal Sector & Market Development), Chief Tony Umezuruike (Housing), Hon. Prince Chidi Nwaturuocha (Public Safety), Hon. Ernest Nwigbo (Inter-Government Affairs & Donor Agencies) , Hon Duru Okechukwu (CGC & Traditional Affairs), Hon. Emeka Benjamin (Special Duties).

In addition to the 28 commissioners, the governor also announced Chief Kingsley Uju as the Supervisory Commissioner Ministry of Land and Chairman Bureau for Land, while Mrs. Ogechi Ololo as the Commissioner for Happiness and Couples' Fulfillment.

The Transition Committee Chairmen also sworn-in are; Okechukwu Victor Onyechere(Ideato South). Onomeze (Ihitte Uboma). Sir Anyehe Okeneme (Ikeduru). Julius Onyeneho (Isiala Mbano). Akas Paschal, (Isu). Steve Odoemena (Mbaitoli). Eke Sylvester Chidi (Ngor Okpala). Aloysius Onwuegbuchulam (Njaba). Paschal Onwukaike (Nkwerre). Chief Bona Akwaiwu (Nwangele). Chidi Nwoke, (Obowo). Mgborokwu G. (Oguta). Amadi Ebenezar (Ohaji/Egbema). Benneth Ilochuonwu, (Okigwe). Uche Lebechi, (Onuimo). Onyeocha Obinna, (Orlu). Mrs. Ihekire Ngozi, (Orsu). Barrister Duru Evaristus, (Oru East). Okoro Obinna, (Oru West). Ojirisi Alex, (Owerri Municipal). Mrs. Esther Eburuche, (Aboh Mbaise). Sir Edmund Enwereji, (Ahiazu Mbaise). Onuoha Franca, (Ehime Mbano) Anyanwu Bob, (Ezinihitte Mbaise). Kingsley Uche Onwuka, (Ideato North). Ofurum Kelechi, (Owerri North ). Hon. Osigwe Victor, (Owerri West).