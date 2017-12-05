The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) is advising motorists that some roads leading to Borrowdale Road will be closed on Wednesday and motorists should use alternative routes.

The move is meant to allow a smooth procession of the military parade that will be commissioning Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks, formerly known as KGVI Barracks. In a statement yesterday, ZDF said: "The Zimbabwe Defence Forces wishes to inform members of the public that Borrowdale Road will be closed between intersections Borrowdale Road and Pauling Road turn-off and Borrowdale Road and Churchill Avenue.

"Access to Borrowdale Road through Sandringham Drive/ Falmouth will also be closed to allow safe conduct of an official military parade at KGVI North Gate."

ZDF said a 21 Gun Salute would be fired during the ceremony. The parade will take place tomorrow from 6am to 11am. Added ZDF: "Inconveniences caused to the public during the road closure period are sincerely regretted."