5 December 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Roads Closure for ZDF Parade

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abigail Mawonde

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) is advising motorists that some roads leading to Borrowdale Road will be closed on Wednesday and motorists should use alternative routes.

The move is meant to allow a smooth procession of the military parade that will be commissioning Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks, formerly known as KGVI Barracks. In a statement yesterday, ZDF said: "The Zimbabwe Defence Forces wishes to inform members of the public that Borrowdale Road will be closed between intersections Borrowdale Road and Pauling Road turn-off and Borrowdale Road and Churchill Avenue.

"Access to Borrowdale Road through Sandringham Drive/ Falmouth will also be closed to allow safe conduct of an official military parade at KGVI North Gate."

ZDF said a 21 Gun Salute would be fired during the ceremony. The parade will take place tomorrow from 6am to 11am. Added ZDF: "Inconveniences caused to the public during the road closure period are sincerely regretted."

Zimbabwe

Army Chief Chiwenga Could Be Tipped for VP Post - Reports

Zimbabwe's army chief Constantino Chiwenga is reportedly earmarked for one of the country's two deputy president posts,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.