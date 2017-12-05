Photo: Tawanda Mudimu/The Herald

President Emmerson Mnangagwa swears in Advocate Ray Hemington Goba as substantive Prosecutor-General, while flanked by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa at State House.

Advocate Ray Hemington Goba was yesterday sworn in as the country's substantive head of prosecutions after a tumultuous month, which saw his appointment hang in the balance. Last month, former President Cde Robert Mugabe tried to rescind his appointment.

The Judicial Service Commission, acting on directives from the ex-President, had re-advertised the post. However, last month, the High Court ruled that the rescission was unconstitutional. The ruling culminated in his appointment and subsequent swearing in as Prosecutor-General. In an interview yesterday, Adv Goba said since he was acting PG for some time, he will simply be continuing from where he left off.

"I feel honoured and I promise to deliver to expectation. I took the same oath of office last year as acting PG and this one is more of a reminder of the same oath. I have been bound by the same oath since last year and I will continue being bound by the oath. Today, I have been reminded of the responsibilities which I have to carry on my shoulder," said Adv Goba.

Adv Goba attended St Augustine's High School from 1973 to 1978 before studying for a Bachelor of Law at the University of Zimbabwe. He also holds a postgraduate degree in Law and Public Affairs from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, a certificate in criminal prosecutions from the United Kingdom, among other qualifications.

He served as a prosecutor for years and rose through the ranks to the position of director of public prosecution. Adv Goba also served as deputy Prosecutor-General for Namibia for over a decade. He practiced as an Advocate in Zimbabwe before being appointed acting PG on July 7, 2016.

Adv Goba replaced former PG Mr Johannes Tomana, who was fired for incompetence and misconduct. A disciplinary tribunal chaired by Retired High Court judge Justice Moses Chinhengo found him guilty of a host of charges and recommended his removal from office.