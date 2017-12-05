The Patriotic Front (PF) in Southern Province has condemned the petrol-bombing of Senior Chief Mweemba and his three relatives while asleep at his palace in Kanyemba Village in Sinazongwe District.

Southern Province PF information and publicity secretary Trymore Mwenda said the attack that had resulted in the death of Chief Mweemba's grandson, was the work of the enemies of the people of Southern Province and Zambia in general.

"The ruling Patriotic Front leadership in Southern Province joins many well-meaning Zambians in condemning the barbaric attacks on Senior Chief Mweemba and three of his relatives by unknown people who petrol-bombed the chief's palace," Mr Mwenda said.

Mr Mwenda called for families of the victims and everyone in Southern Province to cooperate with the police as they carried out investigations and provide information that would lead to the arrest of the suspects.

"We know that the perpetrators could be living within the community and it is the same community that can help police achieve remarkable results in a short period if they are given clues," Mr Mwenda said.

"Arguments that the incident could be stemming from the long drawn succession battle in the Mweemba Chiefdom holds no water because Zambia has many institutions mandated to handle disputes whenever they arise."

Southern Province Police Commissioner Bonny Kapeso said the police were investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, Vice-President Inonge Wina has said acts of arson should not be tolerated, experienced and entertained in Zambia which is a Christian Nation.

She said Christians should always live in peace and avoid acts that may endanger people's lives.

The Vice-President said this yesterday when she visited Senior Chief Mweemba who is admitted to Livingstone Central Hospital.

"It is regrettable that we have lost a life because of the fire and those responsible should face the law. Issues of arson should not be experienced in a country that has been declared a Christian nation," Ms Wina said.

"I am very sorry for what happened and am glad that you came out of the fire alive and the hospital management has assured us that they will take care of you very well."

She assured the chief of Government's full support in providing maximum security in the chiefdom as a way of avoiding future eventualities.

"President Edgar Lungu was notified of what transpired and he is constantly being updated of your condition by the provincial minister.

Ms Wina assured the chief that her office through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) was going to look at the immediate concerns raised by the chief and his wife.

Earlier, Chief Mweemba asked Government to put enough security personnel to his chiefdom in order help curb all acts of crime in the area.

Livingstone Central Hospital senior medical superintendent John Kachimba said the chief, who sustained the lowest fire burns of eight per cent, was responding well to medication and would be discharged soon.

Dr Kachimba said that the other two patients, who sustained 70 per cent and 38 per cent burns respectively, would remain in the hospital until they fully recovered.