Newly appointed Minister of State for Midlands Province Cde Owen Ncube has vowed to hit the ground running and ensure the province, which is endowed with vast mineral deposits, contributes significantly towards economic recovery.

In an interview after his swearing-in yesterday as Minister of State for Provincial Affairs by President Mnangagwa at State House, Cde Ncube said his main focus would be the revival of anchor projects that have the potential of creating employment and contributing towards the recovery of the economy. Cde Ncube is taking over from Cde Jason Machaya.

"Midlands Province has a great potential to contribute towards the recovery of the economy since it has vast mineral resources, manufacturing industries and agriculture. Our main focus should be the anchor projects that have a great potential of contributing significantly towards economic recovery.

"We have companies like, Zim Alloys in Gweru, Zimbabwe Mining and Smelting Company (Zimasco), African Chrome Fields and Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (Ziscosteel) in Kwekwe. These are anchor projects that can contribute significantly towards economic recovery.

"The companies have a potential of creating more employment and therefore the need to work towards their revival so that they operate at full throttle and contribute towards the revival of the province and the nation at large. So as Midlands Province we have a huge role to play in the economic recovery," he said.

Cde Ncube said he would also ensure that the province enhances cotton production which has over the years uplifted the livelihoods of people in Gokwe North and South districts.

Meanwhile, Midlands has expressed confidence in Cde Ncube describing him as a hard worker. Zanu-PF Midlands provincial leadership said there was no doubt that Cde Ncube would deliver as expected. Provincial chairperson, Engineer Daniel McKenzie Ncube said Cde Ncube has a hands on and practical approach to work.

"Cde Ncube is a hands on person and very practical in his approach to work. He has developed Gokwe-Kana constituency where he is MP. We have no doubt that he will use the same work ethic to cover the whole province. We have so much confidence in him," he said.