Zambia: Govt Prints 50,000 Kaza Visas for Visitors

Government has printed 50,000 Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conversation Area (KAZA) Uniform Visas for foreign visitors into Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Finance Minister Felix Mutati announced that 50,000 KAZA Visas had been printed following the successful completion of the printing process .

This is according to a statement released by Ministry of Finance Head of Public Relations Chileshe Kandeta.

Mr Mutati expressed confidence that the completion of the printing process and subsequent issuance of the KAZA Visa would boost the tourism Industry in the country.

"With our relatively stable exchange rate coupled with low inflation at 6.3 per cent, the issuance of KAZA Visas from our side will result in increased tourist inflows," Mr. Mutati said.

He said the stable macroeconomic fundamentals were critical to investment planning, including planning for festive holidays by both domestic and foreign tourists.

"The KAZA Visa is a practical example of the Governments' efforts to reduce the cost of doing business," he said.

The KAZA Visa will be available through the Zambia Immigration Department, to citizens of 65 countries which coincide with those who are eligible to receive Visas on arrival in both Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Eligible visitors under the initiative will only be issued one Visa, stocked by both Zambia and Zimbabwe, to enable them enter both countries.