Zimbabwe: Hospital Tightens Security System

Chitungwiza Central Hospital has tightened screws on its security system by engaging external auditors to curb corruption.

Reports suggest that there were syndicates that were conniving with outsiders to swindle unsuspecting nursing students seeking admission. Chitungwiza Central Hospital chief executive Dr Obadiah Moyo said they had to act following complaints from the community.

"We want to give a highlight on our anti-corruption drive in the recruitment of trainees at the hospital, including laboratory technicians and nurses, especially for the nurses," he said.

"We realise that there has been a problem and this is actually a countrywide issue, where it has become common knowledge that people are charged in order to be accepted for training programmes."