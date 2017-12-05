5 December 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Hospital Tightens Security System

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lovemore Meya

Chitungwiza Central Hospital has tightened screws on its security system by engaging external auditors to curb corruption.

Reports suggest that there were syndicates that were conniving with outsiders to swindle unsuspecting nursing students seeking admission. Chitungwiza Central Hospital chief executive Dr Obadiah Moyo said they had to act following complaints from the community.

"We want to give a highlight on our anti-corruption drive in the recruitment of trainees at the hospital, including laboratory technicians and nurses, especially for the nurses," he said.

"We realise that there has been a problem and this is actually a countrywide issue, where it has become common knowledge that people are charged in order to be accepted for training programmes."

Zimbabwe

Army Chief Chiwenga Could Be Tipped for VP Post - Reports

Zimbabwe's army chief Constantino Chiwenga is reportedly earmarked for one of the country's two deputy president posts,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.