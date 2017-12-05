Nigeria: Bode George Urges Makarfi to Get It Right

Lagos — A former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP and chairmanship aspirant in Saturday's national convention, Chief Olabode George, has charged the leadership of the party to strive to get it right during the forthcoming convention.

He urged the party leaders to be just, fair and transparent in the election even as he said he had great respect for the Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee.

It would be recalled that George recently called for the resignation of Makarfi over his statement on the micro- zoning of positions but insisted that he had respect for the former Kaduna State governor.

Addressing party members and supporters at the Lagos PDP secretariat where he rounded off his campaign, George stressed that the PDP could not afford to disappoint the entire world keenly watching the events going on in the party.