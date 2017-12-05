Photo: 263Chat

Former president Robert Mugabe's ally Saviour Kasukuwere.

A video of a mansion belonging to Zimbabwean former president Robert Mugabe's ally Saviour Kasukuwere, who was the minister for local government in his administration, has emerged on social media.

In the video, the mansion, which is described by one social media as a "monster" is seen being guarded by soldiers, who are milling about and remarking with bemusement at the possible cost of the property.

One of the soldiers asks in Shona language where Kasukuwere could have got the money to build the mansion considering salaries that government officials get in Zimbabwe.

The mansion was believed to have 50 bedrooms.

Kasukuwere was among a group of top officials from the governing Zanu-PF who supported former first lady Grace Mugabe's push to replace her husband as president.

The former minister, reports say, left the country after the military took over the country last month.

This came as reports over the weekend alleged that Grace was complaining about how her family, businesses and allies were being treated following the fall of her ageing husband.

According to The Zimbabwe Independent, although the Mugabes seemed to be quiet in the public domain, the former first lady had been complaining behind-the-scenes about how her family and the families of her allies' were being treated.

Grace had been complaining to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander Constantino Chiwenga through mediators, Catholic cleric Father Fidelis Mukonori and former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono, the report said.

Grace complained about threats to her businesses and property, citing the terms of the agreement secretly reached as part of the deal for Mugabe to resign.

News24