Angola: Miguel Buila's Latest Album Sold Off

Luanda — The two autograph signing and Cd sales sessions held last Saturday and Sunday by the gospel singer Miguel Buila, in the ambit of the release of his latest album, were enough for the artist to see all the available 5000 copies bought up.

In the two sessions scores of gospel music lovers packed the venues of the sales sessions and formed long queues to buy the album entitled "Deus Me Consola" (God Comforts Me).

In face of the fast sale of the album in the national market, the artist's production company, Bom Som, is planning a re-edition of the Cd.

The album has sixteen songs, whose lyrics focus mainly on the artist's experiences, moments of suffering and humiliation, as well as certain moments of glory and victory in his life.

The new Cd has participations by the artists Yola Semedo, Kyaku Kyadaff, Lioth Kassoma, priest Fábio de Melo, Angospel band e the Tuapandula Singers group.

The 33-year old Miguel Buila is one of the renowned gospel singers of Angola.