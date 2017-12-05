Angola: Cuanza Norte - Massive Distribution of Mosquito Nets to Fight Malaria

Ndalatando — Over 5.000 children from various schools incluiding those in the outskirt of the city of Ndalatando, capital of Cuanza Norte province, received on Saturday impregnated mosquito nets free of charge, as part of a children's festival called "Together stop malaria in schools".

Promoted by the mobile operator "Unitel", the event was led by the coordinator of the Project Culture in Schools and ambassador of the Stop Malaria Programme of the company, Sónia António.

Sonia António said at the time that the initiative aims at strengthening the fight against the disease and reducing the death of children, the main victims of malaria.

On her turn, the deputy governor of Cuanza Norte for the political and social affairs, Leonor da Silva praised the initiative of Unitel and highlighted the fight against malaria as one of the priorities of the provincial government.