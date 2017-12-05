5 December 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Why Cattle Grazed in Aso Rock Presidential Villa - Presidency

Tagged:

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Cattle Grazing at Nigeria's Presidential Palace
By Sani Tukur

A herd of cattle seen grazing inside the Aso Rock presidential villa last week belonged to the presidency, a veterinary doctor in charge of the state house vet. Clinic, Haruna Tanko, has said.

Mr. Tanko was reacting to a video exclusively obtained and published by PREMIUM TIMES showing suspected herdsmen grazing their cattle within the vicinity of the seat of power.

The video showed a herd of cattle led along a road near the entrance to the vice president's official residence, obstructing vehicular movements.

Nigeria

Moody's Identifies Constraints, Strengths to Nigeria's Credit Profile

Nigeria's credit profile is constrained by the continued exposure of the sovereign balance sheet to shocks, weak… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.