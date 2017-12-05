Nigeria: Why Cattle Grazed in Aso Rock Presidential Villa - Presidency

A herd of cattle seen grazing inside the Aso Rock presidential villa last week belonged to the presidency, a veterinary doctor in charge of the state house vet. Clinic, Haruna Tanko, has said.

Mr. Tanko was reacting to a video exclusively obtained and published by PREMIUM TIMES showing suspected herdsmen grazing their cattle within the vicinity of the seat of power.

The video showed a herd of cattle led along a road near the entrance to the vice president's official residence, obstructing vehicular movements.