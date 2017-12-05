5 December 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Seeks Confirmation of New National Human Rights Commission Executive Secretary

By Kemi Busari

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the name of Anthony Ojukwu to the Senate for confirmation as Executive Secretary of National Human Rights Commission.

President Buhari made the request through a letter read by the Senate President on Tuesday.

The letter reads: "In respect of section 8 of the National Human Rights Commission amended act 2010, I have the pleasure to present Mr. Anthony Okechukwu Ojukwu for confirmation of executive secretary of National Human Rights Commission by the Senate.

"Please find attached copies of his curriculum vitae while looking forward to your usual expeditious consideration. Please accept, Mr. Senate President, the assurances of my highest esteem."

The NHRC was established in 1995 to serve as an extra-judicial mechanism aimed at creating an enabling environment for the promotion, protection and enforcement of human rights.

