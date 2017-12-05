Zimbabwe: Seventh Day Launch Album

Acapella gospel group, The Well, has released its fifth album titled "More about Jesus". The launch of the 10-track album at the Zimbabwe College of Music last week, coincided with the celebrations marking the group's two decades of preaching through music.

Acapella music lovers filled the venue to capacity resulting in an overflow. In an interview,The Well director Marshal Gatsi said the album, which is a fusion of Shona, Ndebele and English songs, seeks to give hope to the hopeless and to preach the goodness of Jesus Christ.

The tracks are: "Live with hope", "More about Jesus", "Prayer time", "Hupenyu", "One Morning", "Sarudzo", "Muriishe", "Ngifisa", "Stranger", and "Tsime Rizere". Gatsi said the group was celebrating its musical journey that was characterised by ups and downs.

"We were celebrating 20 years of preaching through music. The 20-year journey was characterised with ups and downs but the Lord was always there for the group," he said.

Among the four Acapella groups that performed at the concert was a Zambian based group "Harmony Brothers". Three other Seventh-Day Adventist Church local outfits, which performed were, The Reunion, The Armour and Unshaken.

The Well was launched in 1997 and the group has since recorded four albums -- "He Will Never Forsake You" (2001), "Send a Revival" (2013), "Huya Kuna Jesu" (2014) and "Jesus the Way" (2016)."More About Jesus" becomes the fifth.Early this year, The Well joined the anti-litter campaign through a single titled "Zimbabwe" that seeks to educate and encourage the masses to keep the country clean.

The song, which is a fusion of both Shona and Ndebele lyrics, urges every citizen to take the responsibility of keeping the environment clean for the good of the nation.