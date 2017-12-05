5 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Gen. Saleh to Inaugurate 30th Session of African Experts Committee On Child Right

The First Vice President and National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh will inaugurate, tomorrow, Wednesday, in Carinthia Hotel, the meetings of the 30th session of the African Union African Experts Committee on Child Rights with the participation of the representatives of the African countries and organizations and the au Commission.

The ten-day meetings will review issues concerning the child rights and prosperity in the African continent.

The Secretary General of the National Council for Child Care, Ustaza, Suad Abdulal said Sudan hosting to the meetings will realizea number of strategic political and economic gains and strengthen the country's image regionally and internationally.

