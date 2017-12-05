5 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan Participates in Meetings of UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi

Nairobi — Minister of Environment and Physical Development, Dr Abdul-Gadir Hilal, is taking part in meetings of the Third Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly which commenced yesterday in Nairobi, Kenya, under the theme " Towards Pollution-Free Planet."

The Minister presented during the conference Sudan statement on efforts being made by Sudan on air purification and protection of sea environment , noting to necessity of protecting the the environment at conflict areas.

The statement also included Sudan's experiment in field of reuse of waste energies for prevention of pollution.

It is worth mentioning that Sudan has forwarded draft of resolution to the UN Environment Assembly about air pollution adopted by African group and incorporated recently in Canadian draft resolution on the same issue in implementation to UNEP Committee of Permanent Envoys recomme4ndation.

It is noteworthy that the delegation companied the Minister includes, Sudan Envoy to UNEP, Ambassador Al-Sadiq Abdalla Elias, Director of Monitoring and Environment Inspection at Ministry of Environment, Ali Mohamed Ahmed Al-Amin, Deputy of Sudan Envoy to UNEP, Malik Osman and Ali Mohamed Ali from Giad company representing the private sector.

